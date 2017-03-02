Lineup changes don’t affect Owls in win against Drexel

Temple won its third straight match with a 4-0 win against Drexel University on Wednesday at the Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

The Owls kept their momentum with their third win in the last six days by defeating local rival Drexel University 4-0 in a Wednesday morning showdown at the Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

“Drexel is having a really good year this year,” coach Steve Mauro said. “It’s always good to get a City 6 win.”

The Owls (7-6, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) set the tone by claiming the doubles point. The third-seeded seeded duo of junior Thomas Sevel and sophomore Artem Kapshuk won 7-5 and the team of sophomore Florian Mayer and senior Vineet Naran won their second seed match in a tiebreak, 7-6 (5). The Owls are 7-1 in doubles since the start of February.

In singles play, the Owls swept all completed matches, getting wins from Mayer, Sevel, and senior Filip Stipcic.

The team played without sophomore Uladzimir Dorash, who was sidelined with the flu.

“The guys really stepped up in some new roles today with Uladzimir out,” Mauro said. “Specifically Filip, who got us a big win in sixth-seeded singles.”

The team returns to the court this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma for matches against Oral Roberts University on Saturday and conference opponent Tulsa on Sunday.

Dan Wilson can be reached at danielwilson20@temple.edu or on Twitter @dan_wilson4. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.