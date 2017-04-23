Local schools compete on the Schuylkill

Temple placed in the top two of every event at Saturday’s Bergen Cup Regatta on the Schuylkill.

The Owls finished in the top two of all five races on a brisk Saturday afternoon along the Schuylkill in the annual Bergen Cup Regatta. Villanova, La Salle, St. Joseph’s, Drexel University and Philadelphia University also competed.

In the main Varsity 8 race, the Owls completed the course in six minutes, 40.01 seconds, finishing behind Drexel’s 6:34.03.

Temple’s only win came in the second Varsity 4, where the team finished the course in 7:49.22.

In the second Varsity 8 race, the Owls came in second, falling just short of the Dragons again. The Owls finished in 6:45.97 while the Dragons finished in 6:40.05. Drexel also edged out Temple in the Varsity 4.

St. Joseph’s finished first in the Novice 8 with a time of 6:58.39. Temple placed second with a time of 7:02.05.

Temple will row against the University of Delaware, Navy and the University of West Virginia on the Schuylkill on Saturday. It is team’s last race before the American Athletic Conference championships on May 13.

