Maddie Lilliock shuts out Kent State in field hockey’s first win

Forward Sarah Keer defends during the Owls' 3-2 overtime win against Villanova on Oct. 31, 2015. Keer scored the Owls' lone goal on Saturday against Kent State University in their shutout win. EVAN EASTERLING | TTN FILE PHOTO

The Owls didn’t have much time to dwell on their loss on Friday.

The field hockey team had an eight-goal loss to a ranked Northwestern University team, but the Owls returned to Lakeside Field in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday to beat Kent State University, 1-0.

Sophomore midfielder Maddie Merton took a penalty corner 68 minutes, 42 seconds into the game. Seven seconds later, redshirt-senior forward Sarah Keer scored off assists from Merton and senior midfielder Rachael Mueller.

Temple earned its first win of the season and broke a four-game losing streak. The Owls attempted four shots and only put two of them on goal, but they made their opportunities count.

With less than two minutes to play, Kent State pulled its goalkeeper to use an extra attacker, but couldn’t tie the score.

The Golden Flashes took 16 shots, forcing Owls sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Lilliock to make 11 saves to tie a season high.

Mueller has recorded points in four of Temple’s five games and leads the team in points, shots and shots on goal. After being pulled from the game in the first half Friday, Lilliock rebounded to earn her second career shutout.

Temple starts Big East Conference play in its next game on Friday against Providence College. The Friars will host the league’s postseason tournament.