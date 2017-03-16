Mauro’s squad splits pair of matches in Tennessee

The Owls beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 7-0 on Tuesday and lost 4-0 to No. 27 Memphis on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tuesday’s match against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was the Owls strongest performance of the season, as the team handily won every set during the course of the match.

The Owls (10-8, 1-3 American Athletic Conference) came out rolling in doubles against the Lions. Sophomore Artem Kapshuk and junior Thomas Sevel won their match 6-2 in the first position. Temple got 6-1 victories in the next two matches from freshman Francisco Bohorquez and sophomore Uladzimir Dorash and the third-seeded duo of freshman Eric Biscoveanu and senior Filip Stipcic.

Temple also swept singles play. Biscoveanu and Stipcic both recorded 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in the fifth and sixth positions. Kapshuk and Bohorquez each only dropped one game in their matches.

On Wednesday against Memphis, the Owls struggled to keep their momentum. The lone Owls victory came in first seeded doubles, as the team of Kapshuk and Sevel won by a score of 6-2.

Memphis, the No. 27 team in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings, won the final two doubles matches and the first three singles matches. Three singles matches didn’t finish because Memphis already clinched the match victory.

The Owls will not return to the court until next Friday, when they’ll host a doubleheader at the Student Pavilion against St. Francis College and La Salle.

