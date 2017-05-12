McDermott and Glassford earn IWLCA regional honors

Former attacker Brenda McDermott and former midfielder Morgan Glassford earned IWLCA Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team selection.

Former midfielder Morgan Glassford (left), and former attacker Brenda McDermott (right), pursue Villanova defender Sam Scarfogliero in the Owls' win on April 8 at Howarth Field. EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS

Former attacker Brenda McDermott and former midfielder Morgan Glassford were two of the 12 players from the Big East Conference who earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association regional honors on Friday.

Both earned IWLCA Mid-Atlantic Region second-team selection. Glassford claimed the honor for the second straight year. She also earned All-Big East First Team and Big East All-Tournament Team honors for the second straight season.

Glassford, McDermott and the 126 other athletes who earned regional distinction are eligible for selection to the IWLCA All-American teams, which will be announced on Wednesday.

Glassford started 17 games and led Temple with 73 draw controls. She holds the program’s all-time draw control record with 174 and Temple’s single-season record with 78 in 2016. She ranked fifth in the Big East with 4.29 draw controls per game in 2017.

Glassford led Temple with 46 ground balls and ranked second in the Big East with 2.71 ground balls per game. She finished third on the Owls with 26 goals and 40 points.

This is McDermott’s first IWLCA regional honor. She was also named to the All-Big East First Team for the second year in a row and to the Big East-All Tournament team for the first time.

McDermott played and started in all 18 games this season. She led the Owls with 42 goals, 32 assists and 74 total points. She ranked third in the Big East with 4.11 points per game and ranked seventh in assists per game.

McDermott tied her career-high five goals in the conference semifinal on May 4 against the eventual Big East champion, the University of Florida. McDermott scored more than half of Temple’s goals in its 21-9 loss at Villanova Stadium. She also had a six-game hat-trick streak in 2017.

Together, Glassford and McDermott led Temple to 13 wins and a 13-2 record after 15 games, tying its best start since 1997.

Tessa Sayers can be reached at teresa.sayers@temple.edu or on Twitter @SayersTessa. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.