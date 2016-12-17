Men’s basketball inducts three more into Ring of Honor

For the second game this season, Temple inducted players into its newly created Ring of Honor. Three former players from the 1950s and 60s received recognition at halftime.

Bruce Drysdale and Bill “Pickles” Kennedy, graduates of Mayfair’s Abraham Lincoln High School, shared the Owls’ backcourt in the 1959-60 season. Drysdale, a 1962 alumnus, averaged 17.8 points per game in his three-year career. He won the Big 5’s Most Valuable Player Award as a junior, was a two-time first team Big 5 selection and finished with 1,444 career points.

Kennedy, a 1960 alumnus, was a multi-sport athlete, as he played centerfield for the Owls. He averaged 18.1 points per game in his career, which ranks fifth in Temple history. His 22.2 points per game in his senior year helped him earn third team All-American distinction. Kennedy died in a car accident in 2006, but his wife Carol accepted the honor on his behalf.

Jay Norman, who graduated in 1958, was the first player in program history to record more than 1,000 rebounds, and currently ranks fourth in Temple history in rebounding. Norman had 1,024 career points, helping to lead the Owls to two NCAA Final Four appearances and one NIT trip. After his playing career in the Eastern League, Norman served as an assistant coach for 21 years at Temple under Harry Litwack, Don Casey and John Chaney.

The next ring of honor induction will be on Jan. 7, 2017 against East Carolina. John Baum and Jim Williams, who played during the 1960s, will be recognized.