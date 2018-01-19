Men’s tennis only drops one match against Morgan State

Temple beat Morgan State University, 6-1, on Friday morning at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls to open its Spring 2018 schedule.

Sophomore Juan Araoz readies to hit a volley back to his teammate during practice at the Student Pavilion on Oct. 25. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / TTN FILE PHOTO

The Owls won their opening match of the spring season, 6-1, on Friday morning against Morgan State University at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

Temple opened play by sweeping all of the doubles matches. The duo of freshman Mark Wallner and sophomore Juan Aroaz won, 6-3, in the second flight, while the pairing of freshman Michael Haelen and sophomore Eric Biscoveanu won, 6-4.

The top-seeded pair of senior Thomas Sevel and junior Alberto Caceres Casas also won, 6-4.

“I thought everyone on our team really looked good and came to play today,” coach Steve Mauro said. “This is a group of guys who really likes to win.”

In singles play, the Owls nearly matched the perfection of their doubles performance. Sevel, Araoz and Caceres Casas each won their matches in straight sets in the top three flights. Biscoveanu and Wallner sealed the victory with two-set wins of their own in the fifth and sixth spots.

The Owls’ lone defeat came in the fourth singles flight, where junior Uladzimir Dorash lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, to freshman Sebastian Lopez.

Dorash suffered a shoulder injury during the match and is expected to sit out Temple’s match against the University of Virginia on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 12 in Wednesday’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll.