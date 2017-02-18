Nationally ranked Princeton University hands Owls first loss

Temple went scoreless for more than 30 minutes in its 19-3 loss to No. 13 Princeton University on Saturday in New Jersey.

Temple (2-1) lost its first game of the season, 19-3, on the road Saturday against a ranked Princeton University team at Sherrerd Field in New Jersey.

Graduate attacker Brenda McDermott scored first for the Owls with 24 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first half. McDermott’s goal put the Owls within one goal of the Tigers, who are ranked No. 13 in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll. That was the closest the score would be for the rest of the game.

Temple’s second goal came from freshman midfielder and attacker Olivia Thompson with 8:18 left in the half. It was Thompson’s first-career goal and ended a Princeton 7-0 run. Freshman midfielder Tess D’Orsi scored twice on the run while senior midfielder Olivia Hompe, sophomore attacker Allie Rogers and sophomore midfielder Kathryn Hallett each added a goal and an assist. The Tigers finished the first half with two more goals to take an 11-2 halftime lead.

“Princeton returned a really good group of players and we saw a lot of what we thought,” coach Bonnie Rosen said. “We saw speed, the game was played fast both the way the ball was moving and the way their players were moving.”

Princeton started the second half with eight straight goals to extend its run to 10-0. The Tigers held the Owls scoreless until junior attacker Kira Gensler scored the Owls’ lone goal of the second half with 2:21 left.

“We got a little more defensive pressure on our attack that we haven’t been used too,” Rosen said. “And the draw controls were much more of a battle than they have been.”

Senior midfielder Morgan Glassford tied for the Owls’ lead in shots on goal with three and led the team with four draw controls.

The Tigers held sophomore midfielder Amber Lambeth, who scored four goals in each of the Owls’ first two games, to just one shot on goal. Princeton won the draw control battle by two, outshot the Owls 39-22 and caused 10 Temple turnovers.

Hompe, who earned All-American distinction last season, led all scorers with four goals. Ten Tigers scored in the contest, including six who scored multiple goals.

Senior Ellie DeGarmo, the reigning IWLCA Goalkeeper of the Year, picked up the win for the Tigers and had 12 saves on the day.

Redshirt-freshman goalkeeper Kelsea Hershey suffered her first-career loss, making four saves and allowing 15 goals in 43:13 of action. Freshman goalkeeper Maryn Lowell played 16:47 in relief and finished with two saves.

The Tigers improve to 21-9 against the Owls.

“I definitely think there a lot of positives that came out of the game and will help us play at a higher level,” Rosen said. “Hopefully we are a little stronger everywhere after this game today.”

Temple will be back in action when it takes on Big 5 Rival St. Joseph’s on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Sweeney Field.

