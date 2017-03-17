NFL veteran hired as wide receivers coach

New wide receivers coach Stan Hixon brings 36 years of coaching experience to the Owls’ staff.

Coach Geoff Collins will add Stan Hixon to the Owls’ staff as the wide receivers coach, the team announced Thursday. Hixon was the wide receivers coach and Collins was a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech in 1999.

Hixon spent the 2016 season as a consultant for three NFL teams. He coached the Houston Texans’ receivers for two years, following former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien to the NFL after coaching Penn State’s receivers in 2012 and 2013.

Hixon, who began his coaching career in 1980 at Morehead State University in Kentucky, also has NFL experience with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.