Sports

Field Hockey

No. 18 Penn State spoils first game at Howarth Field

The Owls lost 8-1 on Friday at their new home field.

by

Penn State senior forward/ midfielder Brooke Birosik had herself a day against the Owls on Friday.

Biroski scored four times in No. 18 Penn State’s 8-1 victory against Temple in the first ever game at Howarth Field.

Sophomore midfielder Jessika Daniels’ goal with less than eight minutes left in the first half kept the Owls within two scores at halftime.

The Nittany Lions broke out in the second half. Already with a 5-1 lead, Penn State scored three goals in the game’s last eight minutes to seal the victory.

Penn State took 36 shots in the contest and put 19 of them on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Maddie Lilliock allowed six goals and made eight saves in more than 62 minutes of action. Temple had six shots in the game and tested the goalkeeper with four of them.

After Friday’s loss the Owls’ season is off to an 0-3 start. The team is 0-2 against ranked opponents. Temple lost to No. 2 Syracuse University in its opener.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

476,119 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>