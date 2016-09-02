No. 18 Penn State spoils first game at Howarth Field

The Owls lost 8-1 on Friday at their new home field.

Penn State senior forward/ midfielder Brooke Birosik had herself a day against the Owls on Friday.

Biroski scored four times in No. 18 Penn State’s 8-1 victory against Temple in the first ever game at Howarth Field.

Sophomore midfielder Jessika Daniels’ goal with less than eight minutes left in the first half kept the Owls within two scores at halftime.

The Nittany Lions broke out in the second half. Already with a 5-1 lead, Penn State scored three goals in the game’s last eight minutes to seal the victory.

Penn State took 36 shots in the contest and put 19 of them on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Maddie Lilliock allowed six goals and made eight saves in more than 62 minutes of action. Temple had six shots in the game and tested the goalkeeper with four of them.

After Friday’s loss the Owls’ season is off to an 0-3 start. The team is 0-2 against ranked opponents. Temple lost to No. 2 Syracuse University in its opener.