O’Connor: ‘I’ve got two starting goalies’

The women’s soccer team has a 1A, 1B situation in goal according to coach Seamus O’Connor.

Jordan Nash, pictured making a save in the Owls’ 2-1 loss to Tulsa on Oct. 2, 2016, made four second-half saves in Temple's season-opening win against Fairleigh Dickinson University. BRIANNA SPAUSE | TTN FILE PHOTO

Before Thursday, junior goalkeeper Jordan Nash made 33 consecutive starts since her freshman season in 2015.

But sophomore Morgan Basileo has started the Owls’ last two games, both of which resulted in wins.

Coach Seamus O’Connor said Basileo is the goalie right now, but added that he has “two starting goalies.” He said it is a 1-A, 1-B situation, meaning neither goalie is considered a traditional starter or backup.

Nash and Basileo will continue to compete for time in upcoming games.

“We’ll have to look and see, I want to get Jordan time…I’ve got to figure out when I can put Jordan in to keep her sharp as well,” O’Connor said.

Basileo didn’t play as a freshman. She played her first college game and made her first start against Rider University on Thursday. Basileo made four saves and played all 90 minutes in a 3-1 Temple win.

Basileo faced 22 shots and made seven saves in Temple’s 2-0 win against Mount. St. Mary’s University on Sunday at the Temple Sports Complex.

“I just did what I had to do to get the win, get the shutout,” Basileo said.

O’Connor said Basileo has been doing everything asked of her this season. She has a .917 save percentage in her two games, making 11 saves.

Junior defender Katie McCoy was injured in practice on Saturday, and sophomore defender Lacey Powell left the game early with an injury, which shook up the defense. Powell made her second start on Sunday, and McCoy started against Rider. Despite the changes, the back line helped Basileo earn the clean sheet.

“They’ve constantly been giving their all, putting their bodies on the line, and I couldn’t ask for a better back line right now,” Basileo said.