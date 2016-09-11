O’Connor’s squad drops third straight amid injury concerns

The Owls were without two of their starting defenders in their 3-1 loss to Binghamton University Sunday afternoon in New York.

The Owls suffered a 3-1 loss against Binghamton University at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York on Sunday.

The loss extends Temple’s losing streak to three games and makes them 2-5 on the season.

Coach Seamus O’Connor said the young team is still developing chemistry as a unit.

“Of course you have to learn on the job, and right now we’re not learning as quickly on the job as I would like us to do,” O’Connor said.

The Bearcats got on the board early into the first half thanks to senior forward Leighann Bennett, who scored a goal on a chip over the defense.

Redshirt-junior forward Kayla Cunningham tied it up at 1-1 for the Owls in the 36th minute with assists from sophomore midfielder Sarah McGlinn and junior forward Gabriella McKeown.

In the second half, the Owls went scoreless on three shots.

Sophomore forward Jocelyn Acor punched in Binghamton’s second goal in the 55th minute mark to make it 2-1 and put the Bearcats in front for good.

Senior defender Allison Mack then scored off a corner kick assisted by redshirt-junior back Michele Galvin to make it 3-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

The Owls have let up three goals in two consecutive games on their road trip.

O’Connor said the Owls are still facing injuries they suffered in the game against Princeton University on Friday night.

Freshman defender KJ Waghorne missed the game with an ankle injury and freshman defender Emily Keitel didn’t play because of stitches.

“I went three years without an injury hardly at all,” O’Connor said. Losing 8-of-11 starters from last year’s team has also forced him to shake up his lineup, he added.

The Owls will play Mount Saint Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland at 7:00 p.m. on Friday Sept. 16. The team has three more matches before it starts conference play.

