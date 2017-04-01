Sports

Crew | Rowing

Owls earn two first-place finishes despite rain

After rain canceled the crew team’s races and forced the rowing team to change venues, Temple earned two first-place finishes in on Saturday in New Jersey.

by

Heavy rain raised the water level of the Schuylkill on Saturday and forced the crew team’s race against Georgetown University to be canceled. The rowing team’s scheduled competition took place at Lake Carnegie in Princeton, New Jersey instead of in Philadelphia.

Temple won the second varsity four and second varsity eight races against Princeton University, Drexel University and Duquesne University. Temple placed second in the varsity four and third varsity eight.

The second Varsity 8 boat beat Princeton with a time of seven minutes, 44.07 seconds to place first. The second Varsity 4 boat beat Duquesne by nearly 10 seconds. Only 11.12 seconds separated Princeton’s first-place Varsity 8 boat and the Owls’ last-place finish.

Temple’s Varsity 4 boat placed second out of three boats, and the Novice 8 placed second in the third varsity eight.

The rowing team’s next event is the Knecht Cup on April 8 and 9. The crew team will not compete until it travels to Tennessee for the Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association Regatta on April 14 and 15.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.

