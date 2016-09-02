Sports

Athletic Department

Owls no longer being considered for Big 12

Temple made the list of 12 finalists chosen from the original 20, but will no longer be considered.

by

Temple is no longer being considered for Big 12 expansion, according to an AP source.

The field of candidates is down from 20 schools to 11. Temple was one of 12 finalists for the 10-team conference, ESPN’s Brett McMurphy reported earlier this week.

Seven of the remaining 11 schools are in The American Athletic Conference. Connecticut, South Florida, Tulane, Cincinnati, Central Florida, Houston and Southern Methodist will meet with Big 12 officials next week in Dallas, McMurphy reported.

Memphis, whose status was undetermined, is also no longer being considered. Reports cite academics as a possible reason. Memphis is the only school among those being considered not ranked in the top 200 universities and colleges in the country by U.S. News and World Reports.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling.

