Owls open up men’s basketball Ring of Honor

Four former men’s basketball players were named to the Temple Basketball Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday’s game at the Liacouras Center.

The Owls inducted the first four members of the Temple Basketball Ring of Honor at halftime. 2000 alumnus Juan “Pepe” Sanchez and 1984 alumnus Terence Stansbury were at the Liacouras Center to receive the honor.

Sanchez was a four-year starter under John Chaney and is one of two players to earn Big 5 Player of the Year honors twice. His 365 career steals ranks fourth in Temple history. Sanchez became the first Argentinian NBA player and played on the 2004 Olympic gold-medal team.

Stansbury earned Big 5 Player of the Year and Atlantic-10 Conference Player of the Year during his career. He scored 24.6 points per game as a junior and earned third team all-America distinction during his senior year, when the Owls won the Atlantic-10 title with an undefeated league record. He graduated with 1,811 points to set the school’s career scoring record, but currently ranks sixth.

Stansbury was a first-round pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1984 NBA Draft. He played three years for the Indiana Pacers and Seattle Supersonics before a 15-year career overseas.

Class of 1938 graduates Meyer “Mike” Bloom and Don Shields also received the honor. They both earned all-American honors in their final season. Shields was also an all-American in 1936.

There will be four other games with Ring of Honor inductions this season. The next one is Temple’s game against the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Dec. 17.