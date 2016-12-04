Owls ranked in Top 25 for second straight year

Temple is ranked in the Top 25 of three different polls for the first time this season.

Temple celebrates its first conference title since 1967 after Saturday's 34-10 win against Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. GENEVA HEFFERNAN FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

One season after being ranked for the first time since 1979, the football team is back in the Top 25 polls.

After Saturday’s win against Navy in the American Athletic Conference championship game, the Owls moved to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, their first national ranking this season. Temple also finished No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings.

This is the first time Temple has been ranked in back-to-back seasons. Temple has only been ranked in five of its 69 seasons at the Division I level.

The Owls are 10-3 this season and have won seven games in a row. They’ve won 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. If Temple wins its bowl game, the Owls would set a program record with 11 wins.

They were ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff, AP and USA Today Coaches Week 15 polls last year, but the Owls fell out of the final rankings when they lost 32-17 to the University of Toledo in the Marmot Boca Raton Bowl.

