Owls remain winless on the road after loss to Georgetown University

The Owls remain winless on the road after their 6-1 loss to Georgetown University on Tuesday. Temple is now 0-4 in road matches, compared to 4-0 at neutral sites.

The doubles pair of junior Alina Abdurakhimova and senior Dina Karina won its third match of the season, 6-2, out of the second position. The Owls only earned one other victory on the day.

In the first round of doubles, senior Monet Stuckey-Willis and junior Yana Khon fell to the Hoyas’ top positioned doubles team 6-2. In the third and final doubles position, seniors Anais Nussaume and Mariana Bedon lost 6-4.

In singles play, Abdurakhimova led off for the Owls in the top position and lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. It was just Abdurakhimova’s second loss in eight singles matches in the first position. The other loss came on Feb. 4 against the University of Pennsylvania.

In the second position, Stuckey-Willis split the first two sets before dropping the third, ending with a 7-5, 4-6, 7-1 defeat. Khon achieved the Owls’ only singles victory by shutting out her opponent in the third position 6-0, 6-0. The Owls would not win another set for the rest of the match.

Karina lost in the fourth position by a score of 6-2, 6-3. It was Karina’s first loss in the fourth position putting her at 3-2 in singles play this season. In the fifth position, Nussaume only managed to win one game in a 6-1, 6-0 loss. Bedon lost 6-2, 6-3 in the final singles spot.

The Owls played another match without graduate student Galina Chernykh, who started the year in the Owls’ top singles position and played on the top-positioned doubles pair in the Owls’ season opener at Old Dominion University on Jan. 14.

Since then, she has not played due to a foot injury. Mauro said last week he is “hopeful” for her return to the team this season, but he is unsure if it will happen.

Freshman Cecilia Castelli also did not play for against Georgetown. Last week against Fairleigh Dickinson University, the team’s only underclassman saw action for the third time this season and won her singles match 8-0.

Graham Foley can be reached at graham.foley@temple.edu or on Twitter @graham_foley3. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.