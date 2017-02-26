Owls set season bars record, finish second at Pink Invitational

Temple’s 48.725 on the bars helped the team place second in a field of four schools in Friday’s Pink Invitational at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The Owls posted their third-highest score of the season with 193.9 at Friday’s Pink Invitational at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Temple placed second in its first meet in Philadelphia since Feb. 4.

The University of Maryland, ranked No. 29 in the RoadToNationals.com Top 25, won the meet with a score of 195.225. West Chester University placed third with a 193.6 and Southern Connecticut State University came in fourth with a 191.275.

The Owls set their season record on bars with a cumulative score of 48.725. Junior all-around Alexa Phillip set her personal record with a 9.875 and freshman all-around Daisy Todd scored a 9.825.

Temple started the evening on the floor, where freshman all-around Jaylene Everett led the team with a 9.8, her highest career score on the event. Phillip posted a 9.75, helping the team to a 48.50 on the event.

Temple continued by scoring a 48.50 on vault. Senior all-around Briana Odom and junior all-around Sahara Gipson each scored a 9.75 to lead the Owls. Everett and Todd posted 9.7s and sophomore all-around Aya Mahgoub scored a 9.6.

The team finished the evening on beam with a cumulative score of 48.175. Sophomore all-around Breahna Wiczkowski posted a 9.8 to lead Temple on the apparatus. Freshman all-around Whitney King and redshirt-senior all-around Reagan Oliveri followed with scores of 9.775 and 9.75 respectively.

The Owls will continue their season on Wednesday in Maryland, where they will take on the Terrapins, West Chester, the University of New Hampshire, and the College of William & Mary.

Varun Sivakumar can be reached at varun.sivakumar@temple.edu or on Twitter @VarunSivakumar. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.