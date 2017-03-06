Owls split first outdoor matches of spring

Temple beat Oral Roberts University 4-2 on Saturday to extend its winning streak to four matches but lost to Tulsa 5-2 on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On Saturday, the Owls came out with a bit of a slow start, dropping all three doubles matches. The team rebounded and secured its first road victory of the season with four singles wins from sophomore Artem Kapshuk, junior Thomas Sevel and freshmen Francisco Bohorquez and Eric Biscoveanu.

“It was pretty windy,” coach Steve Mauro said. “Our practice on Friday in Tulsa was the first time we had played outside in any capacity all spring, and I think it took a little bit of time for the guys to adjust to that. I think it was a definitely a factor in us losing the doubles matches to start.”

In Sunday afternoon’s American Athletic Conference match against Tulsa, the Owls (8-7, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) captured the doubles point to start the match but lost five of the six singles matches.

The first-seeded doubles team of senior Vineet Naran and sophomore Florian Mayer and the third-seeded pair of Bohorquez and sophomore Uladzimir Dorash both earned victories, winning 6-4 and 6-1 respectively.

Bohorquez won the Owls’ only singles matchup, 6-3, 6-4, in the fifth position.

“I thought we played extremely well in doubles and even in singles we were winning three of the matches after the first set,” Mauro said. “It just didn’t go our way against a very good Tulsa team.”

The Owls return to the court on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland.

