Owls start spring season at Joe Walker Invitational

The track and field team competed in the Joe Walker Invitational hosted at the University of Mississippi on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event included 20 different universities and marked the start of the Owls’ outdoor season.

Sophomore Cortlyn Raynes made her debut as Temple’s lone representative in the javelin on Friday. The Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania native’s toss reached 32.18 meters for an eighth-place finish in her first competition as an Owl.

In the 1500-meter event, freshmen Millie Howard and Grace Moore both placed in the top 10. Howard finished with a time of 4:30.28, resulting in third. Moore completed the race with a personal best time of 4:34.07, placing her in fifth.

Seniors Bionca St. Fleur and Jimmia McCluskey competed in the long jump. The tandem jumped 5.45m and 5.40m, respectively, finishing in 15th and 17th place in the event.

Day one of the invitational wrapped up with the 5,000. Freshman Caitlin O’Brien recorded a personal best time of 18:24.53 and finished in 10th place.

On Saturday, seniors Simone Chapman and Sydnee Jacques represented the Owls in the triple jump. Chapman flew into the finals with a jump of 11.26m, and Jacques landed with a mark of 11.09m.

In the 400, freshman Jazmyne Williams set an individual record and completed the race in 58 seconds, which was good enough for a top 20 finish. Howard finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:13.71.

Freshman Ebonee Jackson competed took seventh place in the 100 hurdles. Jackson, sophomore Crystal Jones and junior walk-on Re’Ona Pettway all ran the 400. Jones was the Owls’ top finisher with a time of 1:05.80, followed by Jackson and Pettway, respectively.

The team’s next event is at the Colonial Relays on March 31 in Williamsburg, Virginia.