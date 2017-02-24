Owls take doubles point but fall to George Washington University

The Owls lost 4-2 to George Washington University on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

In a Wednesday matinee matchup just a few hours’ drive down Interstate 95, the Owls fell short in a 4-2 loss to George Washington University in Washington D.C.

“They’re always one of the stronger teams in the country,” coach Steve Mauro said. “It was a good match that didn’t go our way, on a different day I think we might’ve been able to get the win.”

Once again, the Owls’ doubles teams came up big. Temple’s second pair, sophomore Uladzmir Dorash and freshman Francisco Bohorquez, won its match 6-4 and the third pair, junior Thomas Sevel and sophomore Florian Mayer, won 7-6(2).

“I’ve been really happy with how we’ve been playing in doubles lately,” Mauro said. “Our doubles teams are definitely starting to get a better feel for one another.”

The Owls (4-6, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) have won the doubles point in all of their last five matches.

In singles, the Owls got their lone victory from third-seeded Sevel, while the first-seeded matchup involving sophomore Artem Kapshuk didn’t finish.

Sevel won his match 6-2, 6-1; while Kapshuk was in the middle of the third set when the match concluded. The score was 3-6, 6-2, 5-3 when the match prematurely ended due to the fact that George Washington had already clinched the victory.

“Thomas Sevel has been a pleasant surprise with how well he has played recently,” Mauro said. “He’s been getting better and better and at this point we’re just fine-tuning a couple of things.”

The Owls return to the hardcourt this weekend, with matches on Friday and Saturday against Wagner College and Saint Francis University.

“It’s a long season with two matches coming up,” Mauro said. “I think we can come out on the positive side in both of our matches [this] weekend.”

