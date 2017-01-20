Sports

Track & Field

Owls top leaderboards at U.S. Navy Mid-Week

Temple won seven events at the U.S. Navy Mid-Week on Thursday in Annapolis, Maryland.

by

Freshman sprinter and hurdler Ebonee Jackson had a day to remember at Thursday’s U.S. Navy Mid-Week meet. She set personal bests in the 60-meter dash, 60 hurdles and 200. Freshman sprinter Mariah Slade also set a personal best in the 200.

Jackson’s finish of 8.85 seconds in hurdles was one of the Owls’ seven first-place finishes in Annapolis, Maryland.

Senior hurdler and jumper Sydnee Jacques won the triple jump with an 11.04-meter leap.  Senior sprinter Kenya Gaston won the 500, and freshman sprinter Jazmyne Williams came two spots behind in third. The pair, along with junior sprinter Re’ona Pettway and sophomore multis competitor Crystal Jones, helped the Owls win the 4×400 relay with a time of four minutes, 3.2 seconds.

The Owls’ distance runners accounted for three first-place finishes.  Freshman Millie Howard won the 1,000 meter in 2:57.13, sophomore Katie Leisher won the mile run in just more than five minutes and freshman Grace Moore won the 3,000 meter in 9:58.09.

Temple’s next meet is the Penn State National on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News on Twitter @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

594,044 Spam Comments Blocked so far by Spam Free Wordpress

To create code blocks or other preformatted text, indent by four spaces:

    This will be displayed in a monospaced font. The first four 
    spaces will be stripped off, but all other whitespace
    will be preserved.
    
    Markdown is turned off in code blocks:
     [This is not a link](http://example.com)

To create not a block, but an inline code span, use backticks: 

Here is some inline `code`.

For more help see http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/syntax

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>