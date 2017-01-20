Owls top leaderboards at U.S. Navy Mid-Week

Temple won seven events at the U.S. Navy Mid-Week on Thursday in Annapolis, Maryland.

Freshman sprinter and hurdler Ebonee Jackson had a day to remember at Thursday’s U.S. Navy Mid-Week meet. She set personal bests in the 60-meter dash, 60 hurdles and 200. Freshman sprinter Mariah Slade also set a personal best in the 200.

Jackson’s finish of 8.85 seconds in hurdles was one of the Owls’ seven first-place finishes in Annapolis, Maryland.

Senior hurdler and jumper Sydnee Jacques won the triple jump with an 11.04-meter leap. Senior sprinter Kenya Gaston won the 500, and freshman sprinter Jazmyne Williams came two spots behind in third. The pair, along with junior sprinter Re’ona Pettway and sophomore multis competitor Crystal Jones, helped the Owls win the 4×400 relay with a time of four minutes, 3.2 seconds.

The Owls’ distance runners accounted for three first-place finishes. Freshman Millie Howard won the 1,000 meter in 2:57.13, sophomore Katie Leisher won the mile run in just more than five minutes and freshman Grace Moore won the 3,000 meter in 9:58.09.

Temple’s next meet is the Penn State National on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

