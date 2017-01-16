Owls win four bouts at Penn State Invitational

Temple went 4-2, with both losses coming against ranked opponents at Sunday’s Penn State Invitational.

Temple competed in its second event of the month at Sunday’s Penn State Invitational in State College, Pennsylvania. The Owls went 4-2 on the day, with both losses against ranked opponents.

The Owls fell 16-11 to Columbia University, the defending national champion. Sophomore epee Ally Micek and senior epee Alexandra Keft, who was 7-2 on the day, went 2-1 against the Lions. Sophomore foil Auset Muhammad won the only two bouts for the foil squad against Columbia, which won 7-2 in foil.

The foil squad went 27-9 against the Owls’ next four opponents. The foil squad went undefeated in Temple’s 25-2 win against Haverford College and 6-3 against each of Temple’s next three opponents. Freshman foils Alexa Prasher and Kennedy Lovelace, who went 11-7 on Sunday, each posted a 2-1 record in Temple’s 14-13 win against Yale University. The foil squad went 6-3, and senior Victoria Suber and sophomore Blessing Olaode both went 2-1 to help the sabre squad go 5-4 against the Bulldogs.

Foil’s 6-3 record against Penn State couldn’t prevent a 14-13 loss to the host Nittany Lions, who are ranked one spot above the Owls. The sabre squad went 3-6 against Penn State.

The sabre and epee squads both had strong performances against Duke University, combining for 13 points in Temple’s 16-11 win. Sophomore epee Quinn Duwelius and freshman Camille Simmons both won seven bouts on the day. Freshman sabre Malia Hee, who won nine matches, went a perfect 3-0 against the Blue Devils.

Temple will face Cornell University, Northwestern University, Sacred Heart University, Duke University and host University of Pennsylvania at Saturday’s Philadelphia Invitational.

