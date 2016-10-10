Penn snaps Owls’ win streak in shutout loss

Penn’s Alexa Hoover scored two goals as the Owls fell to the Quakers, 3-0, on the road Sunday in Philadelphia.

Temple (5-9) fell to the University of Pennsylvania, 3-0, on Sunday, snapping a four-game winning streak for the team.

The story of the game for the Owls was an inability to execute their defense on corners, giving up two goals to Quakers’ junior forward Alexa Hoover off those chances. The Quakers had 13 corners in the game, compared to only four for the Owls.

“We understood what the objective was against Penn”, coach Marybeth Freeman said. “We unfortunately weren’t able to execute.”

Scoring chances were limited in the first half, as the teams combined for seven shots and five corner chances. Penn senior forward/midfielder Elise Tilton scored the only goal six minutes into the game.

However, Hoover’s two goals in the second half iced the game for the Quakers, who have now won two in a row and three out of their last four games.

Redshirt-junior forward Sarah Keer, junior forward Hattie Kuhns and freshman midfielder Kathryn Edgar had the Owls’ only three shots on goal. The team had scored at least two goals in its last four contests.

On Sunday, the Owls failed to execute the gameplan that has largely helped the team win four games in a row.

“From the get go, we weren’t as focused as we needed to be,” Freeman said. “We weren’t able to get ourselves out of it.”

Temple will take on Villanova on Saturday in what will be its second consecutive game against a city rival.

“We’ll learn a lot from [the loss to Penn], said Freeman. “We’ll watch video of this game and we’ll make adjustments. Every game we have is an opportunity to learn.”

