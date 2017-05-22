Report: Enechionyia to return for senior season

The Owls’ forward declared for the NBA Draft in March but did not hire an agent.

Junior forward Obi Enechionyia dribbles through defense in the second half of Temple's 86-76 win on Feb. 25 against Tulane at the Liacouras Center. HOJUN YU FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Obi Enechionyia will return to Temple for his senior season, CBS Sports and FanRag Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported.

Enechionyia declared for the NBA Draft in late March but did not hire an agent. Enechionyia and other players who didn’t hire agents have the option to remove themselves from draft eligibility by Wednesday, or 10 days after the NBA’s scouting combine.

The decision allowed Enechionyia to receive feedback from professional scouts. He worked out for the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Enechionyia averaged 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his junior campaign in 2016-17. He also averaged 1.5 blocks per game and ended the season ranked eighth on Temple’s all-time blocks list.

Enechionyia averaged 21 points in the Owls’ first seven games, including a 26-point performance against St. Joseph’s to tie his career-high. He scored 20 points in Temple’s season-ending loss to East Carolina in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

