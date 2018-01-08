Report: Temple football to promote Adam DiMichele

The former Owls’ quarterback will become the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Adam DiMichele rolls to his right during Temple's 35-7 win against Army West Point on Aug. 29, 2008, in New York. | KEVIN COOK / FILE PHOTO

The NCAA Division I Council announced on April 14, 2017 that Football Bowl Subdivision programs would be allowed to add a 10th assistant coach to their staffs beginning on Tuesday.

Temple will use the newly allowed 10th assistant coach position to make Adam DiMichele the quarterbacks coach, according to a report from OwlScoop.com.

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude also served as the quarterbacks coach this season. Patenaude’s predecessor, Glenn Thomas, also held both positions.

DiMichele, a 2009 sport and recreation management alumnus, became the 19th former Temple player to serve as a full-time coach in 2014 when he worked as the wide receivers coach. He spent the previous season as an offensive graduate assistant coach.

DiMichele spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the last two seasons under former coach Matt Rhule, as the director of player development. He worked in quality control of the offense and recruiting during the 2017 season.

Rhule worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during DiMichele’s final season in 2008. DiMichele threw 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions in nine games. Overall, DiMichele passed for 5,024 yards in 28 games from 2006-08 after transferring from a, where he played baseball for two years. DiMichele’s passing yards total ranks fifth in program history.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed DiMichele as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and later spent time that year in the Canadian Football League. He won the MVP of the Southern Indoor Football League in 2011 before spending the 2012 season with the Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul.