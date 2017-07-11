Report: Temple to play at Madison Square Garden in November

The Owls will face the University of South Carolina, a 2016-17 Final Four team, on Nov. 30 in New York.

Forward Obi Enechionyia blocks a shot in the first half of the Owls’ 89-86 victory against Florida State University on Nov. 24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Temple will return to New York in November to play at Madison Square Garden. EVAN EASTERLING | THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple and three other schools will play in an event sponsored by Under Armour at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 30, Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports reported Tuesday.

Temple will play the University of South Carolina, and Seton Hall University will face off against Texas Tech University.

South Carolina is coming off a Final Four appearance last season and enters this year returning its starting front court.

Official tip-off times for the event have not yet been announced.

Temple is coming off a 16-16 season. The Owls finished fourth-worst in the American Athletic Conference standings and failed to make the NCAA tournament for the third time in the last four seasons. Temple made six straight tournament appearances from 2007-13.

Redshirt-senior guard Josh Brown, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury in May 2016, is expected to return to the Owls’ lineup this season. He only played five games last season.