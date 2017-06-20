Rose among finalists for Team USA U19 World Cup team

The guard is among a group of 18 college and high school players.

Then-freshman guard Quinton Rose drives to the basket in Temple's 66-50 loss to Southern Methodist on Feb. 9 at the Liacouras Center. | GENEVA HEFFERNAN TTN FILE PHOTO

Sophomore guard Quinton Rose is among the 18 finalists for the USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team.

The original group of 27 players competed in four training sessions from Sunday to Tuesday at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The remaining players will train twice a day through this upcoming Sunday. In order to be eligible for consideration, a player must have been born on or after Jan. 1, 1998 and be a U.S. citizen. The 12-member team is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Those selected will compete in the FIBA U19 World Cup for Men from July 1-9 in Cairo. The United States won the world title in the last two competitions in 2013 and 2015 and will try for a third straight gold medal.

Eleven of the 18 finalists are high school students. Rose is one of the six finalists who played the 2016-17 season as a college freshman and the only one from the American Athletic Conference.

Rose averaged 10.1 points per game last season in 32 games. He earned The American’s Rookie of the Week award four times and made the conference’s All-Rookie Team. Rose came off the bench as a substitute in every game except for six. He started four games in a row from Feb. 12 to Feb. 22.

