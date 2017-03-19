Salim-Beasley’s finishes fifth at conference meet

The Owls’ score of 193.675 was their highest score in the history of the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships, but the team placed fifth on Saturday at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Freshman all-around Daisy Todd posted her career-high score of 39.025 in the all-around, which gave her second place in the meet. Todd was named a co-rookie of the year along with Yale freshman all-around Jade Buford. The last Owl to earn the honor was Jean Alban in 2009.

The Owls began the conference meet on vault, where they posted a 48.175. Junior all-around Sahara Gipson led the team with a 9.775. Todd and freshman all-around Jaylene Everett posted the next two highest scores for Temple at 9.750 and 9.7, respectively. Sophomore all-around Aya Mahgoub’s 9.65 and freshman Yasmin Eubanks’ 9.3 closed out the counting scores for the Owls. Gipson’s placed second overall in vault.

Junior all-around Alexa Phillip became the first Temple gymnast to win the ECAC bars title, tying for first with Yale junior all-around Megan Ryan. Phillip’s 9.875 helped Temple achieve its highest cumulative score of the meet with a 48.825. Junior all-around Kerry Arone and Todd followed with scores of 9.85 and 9.8 respectively. Fifth-year senior Reagan Oliveri’s 9.675 and sophomore co-captain Breahna Wiczkowski’s 9.625 brought the Owls cumulative score to an even 97 after two rotations.

On beam, the team’s third event, the Owls tied their second highest mark at the championships with a score of 48.45. Wiczkowski’s 9.750 led the team, while Todd and freshman vault, floor and beam competitor Kerra Masella posted identical scores of 9.7. Freshman all-around Whitney King’s 9.675 and Oliveri’s 9.625 closed out the event.

The Owls closed the event out on floor, where Oliveri’s 9.8 propelled the team towards a 48.225 on the event. Todd’s 9.775 closed out her day on the all-around, and senior co-captain Briana Odom’s 9.725 came in just behind Todd’s score. Gipson’s 9.675 and Everett’s 9.250 brought the team’s final score to a 193.675.

