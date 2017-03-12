Salim-Beasley’s squad breaks team score record in Senior Day win

Temple scored a 194.975 to beat three schools in its last home meet on Sunday at McGonigle Hall.

The Owls earned a 194.975 to break their program team score record and place first ahead of the University of Pennsylvania, Southern Connecticut State University and Ithaca College on Sunday at McGonigle Hall.

After their Senior Day win, the Owls shift their focus to the Eastern College Athletic Conference championships on Friday and Saturday at Brown University in Rhode Island. The Owls will compete for their first ECAC title.

Freshman all-around Jaylene Everett, junior all-around Sahara Gipson and senior all-around Briana Odom each scored a 9.775 on the vault to help the Owls score a 48.675. Sophomore all-around Aya Mahgoub placed just behind them with a score of 9.750 and freshman all-around Daisy Todd scored a 9.6 to finish out the counting scores.

The team posted its highest cumulative event score of the afternoon on bars with a score of 48.8, which tied its season-high. Todd’s 9.825 and junior all-around Kerry Arone’s 9.8 were the highest scores for the Owls. Freshman all-around Yasmin Eubanks and fifth-year senior all-around Reagan Oliveri posted identical scores of 9.750. Sophomore all-around Breahna Wiczkowski’s 9.675 brought the team to its highest event total of the afternoon, and a cumulative 97.475 through two events.

The Owls’ 48.775 on beam set a new season-high. Freshman vault, floor and beam competitor Kerra Masella posted her career-high score with a 9.8. Oliveri, Todd and freshman all-around Whitney King all scored 9.750. Gipson rounded out the scores with a 9.725.

Temple closed out the event on the floor, where Odom tied her career-high 9.85. Everett started the event with a 9.775. Gipson and junior all-around Alexa Phillip scored 9.725s, and Todd’s 9.625 rounded out the event. Todd earned a 38.825 in the all-around competition.

