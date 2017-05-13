Season ends with second-to-last place finish at AAC championship

The Owls earned 90 points to place sixth at the 2017 American Athletic Conference Rowing Championships on Saturday in Sarasota, Florida.

The rowing team competes in the Kerr Cup on April 15 on the Schuylkill. MAX SIMONS FOR THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple ended its season with a sixth-place finish on Saturday at the 2017 American Athletic Conference Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

Central Florida won all six events and finished first with 217 points, while Tulsa placed second with 189 points. California State University, Sacramento and San Diego State University tied for third with 119 points. Connecticut placed fifth with 118 points, 28 more than Temple. Southern Methodist finished last with 87 points.

Temple’s varsity 8 and second varsity 8 boats each caught a crab — meaning a rower’s oar blade got caught underwater and the boat lost rhythm — and didn’t earn medals. The varsity 8 finished seventh, while the second varsity placed fifth.

Temple’s varsity 4 and third varsity 8 boats placed fourth in their races. The Owls’ second varsity 4 boat and third varsity 4 boat each placed fifth.

Senior Lea Millio and graduate student Emilie Mehler earned selection to all-conference teams in The American. Millio landed a spot on the first team, while Mehler earned second team honors.

