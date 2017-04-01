Sports

Ice Hockey

Semborski serves as Flyers’ emergency goalie

The former Temple goaltender had to go from the press box to the bench at the Wells Fargo Center after Michal Neuvirth collapsed in the first period.

by

Former club ice hockey player Eric Semborski sits on the bench at the Wells Fargo Center before the Flyers-Blackhawks game on Dec. 3 after signing an Amateur Try Out contract with Chicago. COURTESY ZACK HILL | PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Former Temple goaltender Eric Semborski served as an emergency backup in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Semborski had to leave the press box and go to the Flyers’ bench when goaltender Michal Neuvirth collapsed in the crease while awaiting a faceoff less than halfway into the first period. The training staff stretchered Neuvirth off the ice before he was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital. Neuvirth has a chest cold and passed all of the doctors’ tests but will not travel with the team to New York for the Flyers’ game against the Rangers on Sunday.

Semborski, a 2015 sport and recreation management alumnus, previously served as an emergency backup for the Chicago Blackhawks during their game against the Flyers on Dec. 3.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.

