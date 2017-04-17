Six athletes compete at Towson Invitational

Senior sprinter Kenya Gaston placed second in the 400-meter on Saturday in Towson, Maryland.

The track & field team traveled to Maryland to compete in the Towson Invitational on Saturday.

In the 400-meter dash, senior sprinter Kenya Gaston placed second with a time of 57.3 seconds. Freshman sprinter Madison Beecher placed 13th in the event, which had 34 competitors.

Gaston also competed in the 200, where she earned a fourth-place finish with a time of 25.18.

“Kenya’s a great runner,” coach Elvis Forde said. “But she needs to gain more confidence in her ability as a sprinter, once she can firmly grasp that aspect of this sport, I think we’ll really start to see her progress up the standings.”

Senior hurdler and jumper Simone Chapman represented Temple in the triple jump. She recorded her farthest jump of the season, 11.54 meters, to place third.

“Well it was a nice day out and I think Simone really took advantage of the good conditions,” Forde said. “She’s worked hard all year so far, and myself and the rest of my coaching staff have come to expect this from her.”

Freshman sprinter Mariah Slade placed 11th in the preliminary round of the 100. Sophomore javelinist Cortlyn Raynes’ 30.65-meter throw placed 16th in a field of 26 competitors.

The team will return to Maryland on Saturday to compete in the Morgan State Legacy Invitational.

“We plan on bringing a much healthier squad to Legacy,” said Forde. “To be successful we need to be more mentally focused and the girls need to trust the work they put in at practice and execute.”

