Six golfers compete at Golf Association of Philadelphia’s Open Championship

Six Temple golfers and a former Owl competed at the Golf Association of Philadelphia’s Open Championship on Monday and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania.

Junior Gary McCabe tied for ninth with six other golfers in a field of 133 professional and amateur players. He shot 75 during the first round Monday and shot 69 on Tuesday at the par-71 course to finish at two-over par.

Sophomore Marty McGuckin tied for 25th with a five-over par score of 147 in the two days. He shot 70 on Monday but finished six-over par on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore Erik Reisner tied for 52nd at 10-over par.

Former Owl Andrew Mason also competed and tied for 49th. Mason golfed at Temple from 2007-11 and earned three all-conference selections from the Atlantic 10 during his career. He won the Open Championship in 2011 and 2012, starting a five-year streak of Temple golfers winning the event. Brandon Matthews won in 2013 and 2015. Matt Teesdale, who golfed for the Owls before becoming an assistant coach ahead of the 2015-16 season, won in 2014.

Senior Bobby Firth, redshirt junior John Barone and transfer Liam McGrath missed the cut after the first day of competition Monday.

Matt Mattare, a 31-year-old amateur from Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania won the event. He shot 63 in the first round to set a competitive course record. An amateur player has won the last eight Open Championships.