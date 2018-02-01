Sophomore returns to women’s tennis lineup in loss to Princeton

Temple, which had three players out of its lineup, lost, 7-0, to Princeton University on Thursday at the Jadwin Gymnasium in New Jersey.

Sophomore starter Cecilia Castelli returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s loss to Penn State with flu-like symptoms, but the Owls (1-2) still had three players unavailable during Thursday’s 7-0 loss to Princeton University in New Jersey.

Senior Alina Abdurakhimova, who posted a 12-6 record out of the first flight in Spring 2017, missed her second match in a row with flu-like symptoms. Freshman Oyku Boz and senior Rimpledeep Kaur didn’t play due to injuries.

Four Princeton players — junior Nicole Kalhorn, senior Katrine Steffensen, sophomore Clare McKee and freshman Stephanie Schrage — won singles and doubles matches. Schrage, who was ranked as the No. 75 Division I singles player by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association in November, beat sophomore Kristina Titova, 6-1, 6-0, in the second flight. Steffensen, who is tied for the 87th-best singles player, beat senior Monet Stuckey-Willis, 6-3, 6-1, in the top flight.

Castelli lost to sophomore Gaby Pollner in the fifth flight. No Temple player won more than three games in a single set.

Temple will be in Washington, D.C. on Saturday and Sunday to face George Washington University and Georgetown University.