South Florida’s second half run helps them beat Temple

Senior guard Tanaya Atkinson moved into second all-time in rebounds, but the Owls still lost to South Florida 76-60 on Sunday.

Senior guard Tanaya Atkinson (center) attempts a jump shot during the Owls' 89-73 loss to South Florida on Wednesday at McGonigle Hall. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Senior guard Tanaya Atkinson moved up in the record books and celebrated her 22nd birthday, but her efforts did not lead to a Temple win.

Atkinson moved into second all-time in Temple’s rebounding leaders and passed Lynn Blaszcyk. Atkinson notched seven rebounds in Sunday’s defeat giving her 950 for her career. She only trails Marilyn Stephens, who has 1,519 career rebounds.

Atkinson also had a team-high 22 points, however, no other Owls (9-11, 1-6 American Athletic Conference) scored more than 11 points in their 76-60 loss to South Florida, (16-5, 6-2 The American) which is ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The loss extended Temple’s losing streak to six games.

“It just comes down to the consistency of our defense,” coach Tonya Cardoza said. “We played a good first half only giving up 30 points, but we have to put two good halves together or we’re not going to win games.”

Temple held a 31-30 lead at halftime, however, South Florida’s offense erupted in the second half. The Bulls doubled their points scored in the third quarter by pouring in 31 points.

South Florida started the third quarter with a 19-3 run to take a 49-33 lead with four minutes, 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

Senior forward Maria Jespersen scored eight of her game-high 24 points during the run. She also had six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two turnovers.

“We know sometimes we’re not going to be making all our shots, but what we can do is limit and influence their shots to make it harder for them,” Cardoza said. “That’s how I’d sum up the game, we had plenty of opportunities to make shots and we didn’t and credit to South Florida because they did. But we need to play better defensively.”

Cardoza changed her starting lineup against the Bulls on Sunday. Freshman guard Desiree Oliver started in place of senior guard Khadijah Berger. Oliver is now the fourth freshman to start for Temple. Guard Emani Mayo and forwards Breanna Perry and Mia Davis have also started games.

Oliver finished with two points and shot 1-of-7 from the field. Despite struggling from the field in her first start, Cardoza plans on starting Oliver in the future.

“I liked the skill set she brings and I liked how our rotations shaped up in this game,” Cardoza said.

Temple currently sits in second-to-last place in The American. In the Owls’ last five conference games, they’ve played teams ranked in the top five of The American and lost every game

The Owls will travel to Dallas to face last-place Southern Methodist on Wednesday at 8 p.m.