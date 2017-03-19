Spring season starts on winning note

The women’s rowing and men’s crew teams swept Lehigh University on Saturday on the Schuylkill and the men’s crew team won its event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Owls opened their spring season with a race against Lehigh University on the Schuylkill. The women’s rowing team swept the varsity eight, second varsity eight and varsity four.

The Owls won the varsity eight by nearly 15 seconds and beat Lehigh by 12.75 seconds in the second varsity eight. Temple’s “B” varsity four boat edged out the “A” boat by less than half a second. Lehigh finished in eight minutes, 22.8 seconds, 34 seconds behind the first-place boat.

The men’s crew team won the varsity eight and second varsity eight races at the Jacksonville Sprints in Florida. Temple beat Jacksonville University 5:27.58 to 5:33.36 in the first race and edged the Dolphins by five seconds in the second race.

Against Lehigh, the Owls won the freshman eight and their lightweight eight boat beat Lehigh’s two varsity eight boats.

Evan Easterling can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu or on Twitter @Evan_Easterling. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.