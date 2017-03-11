Strong singles play leads to win against Navy

The Owls defeated the Midshipmen 5-2 on Friday in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Owls recorded their ninth victory of the season on Friday in Annapolis, Maryland. Temple (9-7) defeated Navy, 5-2.

Strong singles performances were key for the Owls, who surrendered both doubles points to start the match. But coach Steve Mauro’s team responded by winning five of six singles matches.

Three of the Owls’ singles wins were decided in three sets, as well as a fourth that needed a tie break.

Sophomore Artem Kapshuk won in the first position 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. That was followed by a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (0) win by sophomore Florian Mayer in the second position and a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory by junior Thomas Sevel in the third position.

Freshmen Francisco Bohorquez and Eric Biscoveanu both won their matchups in two sets, clinching the match victory for the Owls.

The win was just the second road victory of the season for the Owls after their first came on Mar. 4 at Oral Roberts.

The Owls return to the court on Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee to play the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, followed by their fourth and final regular season conference match of the year, a road match against Memphis on Wednesday.

