Temple cruises to victory in nonconference road game

After beating Memphis on the road on Sunday, Temple got an early break from conference play. The Owls traveled to Georgia for a nonconference game against Kennesaw State University. Temple (10-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) rolled over Kennesaw State, 79-38, to extend its winning streak to six games.

Eleven of the 13 players on Temple’s roster played. Only sophomore guard Deja Reynolds and transfer sophomore forward Lena Niang didn’t receive any minutes.

Temple grabbed an early lead and didn’t look back. In the first quarter, the Owls jumped out to a 8-0 lead in the 64 seconds of the contest. As the quarter went on, Temple extended its lead to as much as 14 points, finishing the quarter up 23-9.

With a little more than four minutes left in the first half, Temple surpassed the score Kennesaw State would produce for the entire game, after a jump shot from Junior guard Donnaizha Fountain gave Temple a 39-13 lead.

Temple went into halftime leading 45-15. Fountain led Temple in scoring in the first half, single handedly outscoring Kennesaw State with 16 of her game-high 20 points.

Temple only outscored Kennesaw State by 11 points in the second half, but the Owls finished the game, extending Kennesaw State’s losing streak to nine games. Senior guard Feyonda Fitzgerald finished off another double-double in the second half, finishing the game with 17 points and 10 assists. Junior guard Tanaya Atkinson also added a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior guard Alliya Butts had an off night, finishing with a season low two points while shooting 1-of-7 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range. Fountain was 4-for-6 from 3-point range, but the rest of the team went 2-for-17 from deep.

Temple returns home to continue American Athletic Conference play on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Tulane. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

