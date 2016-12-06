Sports

Football

Temple fans and players react to football coach Matt Rhule’s departure

Coach Matt Rhule is leaving for Baylor University after posting back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in program history.

by

matakevich-rhule

Around 11 a.m. this morning Temple football fans scrolling through their phones came across some shocking news on Twitter. Four days after helping Temple win the American Athletic Conference Championship, football coach Matt Rhule was leaving to accept the head coaching position at Baylor University.

Temple alumni, students and current and former players Tweeted their reactions to Rhule’s departure.

Former Temple All-American  linebacker Tyler Matakevich

Temple alum and Sportscenter host Kevin Negandhi

ESPN personality and College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit

Cherry Crusade President Olivia Ashley.

Senior running back Jahad Thomas

Freshman defensive back Linwood Crump

Pratik Patel, a 2016 accounting and finance alumnus

Former Temple student body president Ryan Rinaldi

TU Alert Parody Account

Liacouras Center Twitter Account

