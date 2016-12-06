Temple fans and players react to football coach Matt Rhule’s departure

Coach Matt Rhule is leaving for Baylor University after posting back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in program history.

Around 11 a.m. this morning Temple football fans scrolling through their phones came across some shocking news on Twitter. Four days after helping Temple win the American Athletic Conference Championship, football coach Matt Rhule was leaving to accept the head coaching position at Baylor University.

Temple alumni, students and current and former players Tweeted their reactions to Rhule’s departure.

Former Temple All-American linebacker Tyler Matakevich

This man changed my life. Gave me an opportunity when no one else would. He believed in me and that's why I love him! Happy for you coach! pic.twitter.com/OrzZBU2HDv — Tyler Matakevich (@44_Matakevich) December 6, 2016

Temple alum and Sportscenter host Kevin Negandhi

Baylor is getting a hell of a coach and a better man. Matt and his family will be missed. Grateful for what he did at @TempleUniv. Much love — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 6, 2016

ESPN personality and College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit

Congrats @BUFootball on a GREAT hire!! Matt Rhule is an outstanding coach. Hope it works out! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 6, 2016

Cherry Crusade President Olivia Ashley.

I'm crying. This cannot be happening https://t.co/RamOiuUuPf — Olivia (@OliviaAshley2) December 6, 2016

Senior running back Jahad Thomas

@CoachMattRhule turned me into the man I am today. He opened my eyes to what a real man was, will always be loved and missed…#OOU🐐 — Jahad Thomas (@StayTru_5) December 6, 2016

Freshman defensive back Linwood Crump

Man It's going to be different but @CoachMattRhule gave me a shot when no one else would. I'm thrilled for him and his family you go #sickem — ⚡️LC2⚡️ (@LinwoodCrump) December 6, 2016

Pratik Patel, a 2016 accounting and finance alumnus

You sold your soul to Baylor coach. @CoachMattRhule — Pratik P (@2Brown1Mamba5) December 6, 2016

Former Temple student body president Ryan Rinaldi

Baylor's program is in shambles, facing possible sanctions from the NCAA. One big positive: $$$$$$. — Ryan K. Rinaldi (@RyanKRinaldi) December 6, 2016

Temple Nation, don't lose hope. Pat Kraft won't let this fall apart. We're going to be just fine. #WhatsNext — Ryan K. Rinaldi (@RyanKRinaldi) December 6, 2016

TU Alert Parody Account

TU Alert: Students spotted outside of Matt Rhule's office with a boom box asking him to give Temple one more chance. — TU_Alert (@TU_Alert) December 6, 2016

Liacouras Center Twitter Account