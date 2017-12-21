Temple football adds 25th early signee

Sean Ryan, a wide receiver from Brooklyn, New York, signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the three-day early signing period.

Sean Ryan wanted to be last.

So instead of signing his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. Wednesday like the 24 commits before him, the senior wide receiver from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York, waited until after 2 p.m. to sign and become the 25th signee during the three-day early period that started Wednesday and ends Friday.

The football program updated its list of signees Thursday afternoon to reflect Ryan’s signing.

“It’s a great experience,” Ryan said. “I look forward to doing great things and being in a great place and a great environment with great people and great coaches and leaving my legacy here.”

Ryan is rated as a three-star prospect and the ninth-best prospect from New York by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-3-inch, 185-pound wideout is the sixth wide receiver to sign during the early period.

Ryan verbally committed to Temple in August through a Twitter announcement. The other schools in his top four were Boston College, Purdue University and Rutgers University. Boston College is in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Purdue and Rutgers are in the Big Ten Conference.

He also had offers from the University of Nebraska, University of Maryland, Syracuse University and the University of Arkansas, according to Rivals.

After Temple’s season finale on Thursday against Florida International University in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, the team will lose key pass catchers to graduation. Senior Adonis Jennings and redshirt senior Keith Kirkwood, who rank second and third on the team in targets and are tied for second with 39 catches, will play their final college games Thursday.

Jennings leads Temple in receiving yards, and he and Kirkwood are tied for the team lead with seven receiving touchdowns.

“I definitely feel like I have an opportunity to play right away if I come and get right to work,” Ryan said.

“I see myself anywhere on the field they put me,” he added. “I just want to fulfill my dream to play college football.”

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 6:37 p.m. on Dec. 21 to reflect that Ryan’s signing became official.