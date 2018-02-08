Temple football adds four more signees

Temple’s incoming class is now up to 26 high school signees and three transfer players.

On Wednesday’s National Signing Day, coach Geoff Collins received four more commitments from high school players.

Two of the new signees are defensive linemen. Tyreke Young, a 6-foot-3-inch, 208-pound lineman from South Carolina, had 62 tackles and 14 tackles for loss as a senior at Hilton Head High School. David Nwaogwugwu had 28 tackles for loss as a senior at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx, New York.

Linebacker Travon King from Woodrow Wilson High School in South Jersey also signed. He 21.5 sacks as a senior and also accumulated 700 yards receiving.

The only offensive player of the four is Onasis Neely, a running back from East Pennsboro High School near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Neely had 32 rushing touchdowns as a senior.

Temple’s incoming class is now up to 26 high school signees and three transfer players.

Six players — freshman quarterback Trad Beatty, freshman offensive lineman Isaac Moore, freshman wide receivers Sean Ryan and Kadas Reams, transfer defensive back Rock Ya-Sin and transfer offensive lineman JD Gomez — have already enrolled.