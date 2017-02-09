Temple football announces 2017 schedule

The Owls have four nationally televised games schedule for their 2017 season.

Freshman Kicker Aaron Boumerhi scored 4 for 4 field goals for a total of 12 points in the Owls’ 26-34 loss in the Military Bowl. | BRIANNA SPAUSE / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The football team announced dates for its 2017 schedule on Thursday.

The Owls will open up their season on Sept. 2 on the road against Notre Dame. The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 31, 2015 when Notre Dame beat Temple 24-20.

Temple’s American Athletic Conference opener is scheduled for Sept. 21 on the road against South Florida. The Owls have a difficult conference slate, facing three of the top four teams from The American’s West Division, including Navy, which Temple beat in last year’s conference championship.

Temple is scheduled for four nationally televised games. The Owls’ season opener against Notre Dame will be broadcast on NBC. ESPN will broadcast Temple’s conference opener against South Florida, and the team’s Nov. 10 game against Cincinnati will be on ESPN2. Temple’s game against Navy will take place on Nov. 2 or 3 and appear on ESPN or ESPN2.

TEMPLE FOOTBALL 2017 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 @ Notre Dame

Sept. 9 Villanova

Sept. 15 Massachusetts

Sept. 21 @ South Florida

Sept. 30 Houston

Oct. 7 @ East Carolina

Oct. 14 Connecticut

Oct. 21 @ Army

Oct. 28 BYE

Nov. 2 or 3 Navy

Nov. 10 @ Cincinnati

Nov. 18 Central Florida

Nov. 24 Tulsa

*Bold=nationally televised game

Owen McCue can be reached at owen.mccue@temple.edu or on Twiiter @Owen_McCue. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.