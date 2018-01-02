Temple football cornerback to transfer to Baylor University

Redshirt junior Derrek Thomas will play his final season at Baylor University for former Temple coach Matt Rhule, he announced on Tuesday.

Redshirt-junior cornerback Derrek Thomas will transfer to Baylor University to play his final season, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

“The years I’ve spent with my brothers in Philadelphia will never be forgotten,” Thomas wrote on Instagram. “I’ve learned life lessons and have created relationships that with last this lifetime an [sic] the next.”

Thomas will play for former Temple coach Matt Rhule at Baylor. In Rhule’s first season with the Texas Big 12 Conference school, the Bears went 1-11 and finished second to last in the Big 12.

Thomas, a 6-foot-3-inch former wide receiver, played in 13 games during Rhule’s final season at Temple in 2016. He made 29 tackles and recorded seven pass breakups.

During the 2017 season, Thomas played seven games. He recorded his first career interception in the Owls’ regular-season finale against Tulsa, which Temple won to clinch bowl eligibility. Thomas returned the ball 83 yards to set up an Owls touchdown on the next play.

Thomas will join a Baylor team that struggled during the 2017 season. Baylor allowed 35.9 points per game and had a turnover margin that ranked 123rd in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Baylor’s losing season broke seven straight years that ended with bowl appearances.