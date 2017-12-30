Temple football wide receiver to transfer to Stony Brook

Redshirt junior Marshall Ellick, who played for Temple from 2014-17, played wide receiver and special teams in all 12 regular-season games.

Redshirt-junior wideout Marshall Ellick had a season-high four catches for 33 yards against UMass on Sept. 15 at Lincoln Financial Field. | COURTESY MARSHALL ELLICK

Redshirt-junior wide receiver Marshall Ellick is transferring to Stony Brook University, which is a New York public university with a Football Championship Subdivision program, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

“I felt like the coaches had a lot of energy,” Ellick said. “They felt really strong about me. They know what I can do. They offered me positions at punt return. They say I have a good opportunity to see a lot of playing time.”

“I was always fully invested in Temple, the program, the whole time I was there,” he added. “I just feel like for my last year I want to be happy and be somewhere where I can be sure that I’m going to get on the field and show what I can do.”

Ellick played offensive and special teams snaps in all 12 regular-season games in 2017. He recorded 10 catches for 93 yards and one special-teams tackle. Ellick was one of 23 players who earned their degrees before the Owls’ matchup against Florida International University in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 21 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He earned the team’s #theSTANDARD Player of the Game award for the Owls’ win against the University of Massachusetts on Sept. 15. Ellick had a season-high four catches for 33 yards against the Minutemen.

Ellick redshirted the 2014 season before playing five games during the 2015 season primarily on special teams. Ellick had 12 catches for 141 yards during the 2016 season, which included a game against Stony Brook. Ellick earned the team’s most improved offensive player honor in Spring 2016.

Ellick said he told Temple’s coaches his intention to transfer after the Owls’ Gasparilla Bowl win. He contacted the College of William & Mary and the University of Maine and received interest from Eastern Kentucky University.

“I felt that Stony Brook showed the most potential for me to get playing time, and the coaches were real excited to have me on their team,” Ellick said.

Stony Brook ended its season with a loss to defending FCS champion James Madison University in the second round of the playoffs. The Seawolves posted a 10-3 record and a 7-1 mark in Colonial Athletic Association play, including wins against two FCS top-20 ranked teams.

Ellick said Seawolves junior quarterback Joe Carbone had an “amazing year.” He threw 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions last season. Ellick is looking forward to his new opportunity.

“Coaches are telling me that [Carbone]’s real comfortable, they have a real balanced offense and that he likes to spread the ball around,” Ellick said. “So I mean, them having a good season last year, I just feel like I can help them even more and hopefully get even further in the playoffs.”