Temple football’s Keith Kirkwood hires agent for NFL Draft

Kirkwood was the Owls’ second-leading receiver in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Former wideout Keith Kirkwood looks in a ball during the Owls' 20-13 loss to Houston on Sept. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Former wide receiver Keith Kirkwood has signed with sports agents Michael and Jason Katz and declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kirkwood earned the first single-digit number during coach Geoff Collins’ tenure. Kirkwood played in all 13 games in 2017 and finished the season second on the team in catches and receiving yards.

His 14.91 yards per reception also ranked second on the team, and his seven receiving touchdowns tied for first with former wideout Adonis Jennings. Kirkwood also played snaps at defensive end.

Kirkwood was also the second-leading receiver in 2016. He caught 42 passes for 648 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning reception with one second left in the Owls’ 26-25 win against Central Florida on Oct. 15, 2016. The win was the first of seven in a row, including the 2016 American Athletic Conference championship game against Navy.

Kirkwood had 98 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Midshipmen and had 81 receiving yards against Wake Forest University in the Owls’ December 2016 Military Bowl loss.

Kirkwood also had a solid postseason performance this year. He led Temple with six catches for 96 yards against Florida International University in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 21.

Kirkwood, a New Jersey native, played the 2013 season at the University of Hawai’i where he made five starts and totaled 250 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He transferred to Temple for the 2014 season, during which he played eight games and caught a touchdown pass. Kirkwood used a medical redshirt for the 2015 season.

Three former Temple players were selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, and three were selected in April. The last time a Temple product was selected in three straight drafts was from 2001-03.