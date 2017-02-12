Temple freshman Quinton Rose shines in first start against Memphis

The Owls used a 28-2 run at the end of the first half and beginning of the second half to take down Memphis on the road Sunday afternoon.

Freshman guard Quinton Rose drives to the basket in Temple's 66-50 loss to Southern Methodist on Feb. 9 at the Liacouras Center. | GENEVA HEFFERNAN TTN

Quinton Rose did not disappoint in his first career start.

The freshman guard scored 18 points in the game and 13 in the second half to help the Owls (14-12, 5-8) defeat Memphis 74-62 on Sunday at FedExForum.

Rose recorded career highs in minutes played, 3-pointers and assists. He played 33 minutes, made 4-of-5 3-points shots and tallied five assists.

The Owls finished the first half and opened the second half on a 28-2 run, in which Memphis consistently struggled to create open shots. In the first half, Temple held Memphis to 25 points.

The Tigers cut the second half lead to nine at various points throughout the half, but the Owls held onto their lead behind strong 3-point shooting and free throw making at the end of the game.

Temple hit six of their eight free throws at the end of the game, while also hitting 3 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Rose hit a three as the shot clock expired by Rose. Junior forward Obi Enechionyia extended the Owls’ lead back up to 12 with another three.

Enechionyia made 3-of-10 attempts from the field, all three were 3-point shots. Redshirt-senior swingman Daniel Dingle contributed 13 points and 7 assists to help the Owls sweep the season series against the Tigers.

Sophomore guard Shizz Alston Jr. also recorded 13 points and 3 assists in the win.

The Tigers led 23-14 less than ten minutes into the game. However, the Owls’ stifling defense only allowed two more points for the remainder of the first half.

Temple will continue its road trip on Wednesday, February 15 against East Carolina at 7 p.m. The Owls have now won three out of their last four games.

Varun Sivakumar can be reached at varun.sivakumar@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News on Twitter @TheTempleNews and @TTN_Sports.