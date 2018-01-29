Temple gymnastics puts on a show in its home opener

The Owls’ score of 193.225 beat Cornell University, Southeast Missouri State University and Ithaca College on Sunday at McGonigle Hall.

Temple won its first home meet of the season on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall.

The Owls’ team score of 193.225 beat second-place Cornell University by 1.625 points. Southeast Missouri State University placed second, and Ithaca College finished last.

Temple (7-2) bounced back after its loss to the University of North Carolina on Jan. 19, but the Owls scored 1.15 points fewer than they did against the Tar Heels on Sunday.

“We know that we’re never in control of what the judges do with our routines or how they score them,” coach Umme Salim-Beasley said. “So it was a little bit disappointing that the scores weren’t what we had been getting at other meets this year.”

Two freshmen posted career-high scores. All-around Jordyn Oster had a 9.75 on both beam and floor, and all-around Tori Edwards scored 9.85 on floor.

“We knew that it was probably the most talented recruiting class that Temple has ever had,” Salim-Beasley said. “So we knew that they were capable.”

Edwards’ floor score now leads the Owls for this season. The previous team lead was 9.825, jointly held by Edwards and sophomore all-around Jaylene Everett.

Junior all-around Breahna Wiczkowski also recorded a team-leading score with her 9.825 mark on beam. She placed second and recorded a season-high score.

Five Temple gymnasts placed in the top three of their respective event. Everett’s 9.725 on vault took third, and senior all-around Sahara Gipson came in second with a 9.75 vault score.

Sophomore all-around Daisy Todd took a 9.775 on the uneven bars to place second in the event. Wiczkowski came in second on beam, and Edwards tied for second on the floor with Southeast Missouri junior all-around McKinzie Jones.

Temple performed best on the floor, with all six gymnasts posting scores above 9.6. Gipson scored 9.8 for her routine, joining Edwards and Oster as the top three Owls on the floor.

“I think we had so much energy going into floor,” Oster said. “And we really went out there and just put on a show for everyone. It’s so fun for us to be able to go out there and dance together.”

“The girls love to perform, and especially in front of a home crowd, they tend to add a little extra sass to what it is that they’re doing,” Salim-Beasley said.

The Owls won’t host another meet until Feb. 17. Temple’s next meet is on Saturday against Towson University, North Carolina State University and host University of Pittsburgh.