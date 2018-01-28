Temple men’s tennis beats St. Francis College

Sports

The Owls won all three doubles matches during their 6-1 win against St. Francis College on Friday at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

The Owls (2-1) beat St. Francis College, 6-1, on Friday morning at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

The Owls won all three doubles matches. Every Temple doubles pair won their set by at least three games. Freshman Mark Wallner and sophomore Juan Araoz won their match against St. Francis juniors Francisco Adolfo Blanco and Alejandro Ridruejo, 6-1, 6-0.

Adolfo Blanco won the Terriers’ lone singles match by beating sophomore Eric Biscoveanu in the fourth flight. Wallner, Araoz and sophomore Francisco Bohorquez only lost two games in their wins.

Junior Alberto Caceres Casas and freshman Michael Haelen won their matches in straight sets.

Junior Uladzimir Dorash did not play against the Terriers. Dorash, who had a 6-1 record out of the third flight in Spring 2017, suffered a shoulder injury in the Owls’ first match of the season against Morgan State University on Jan. 19.

Temple’s next match is on Friday against Villanova at Legacy Tennis Center. The Wildcats won their first match of the season, 4-0, against UConn on Saturday at the Bryn Mawr Racquet Club.

