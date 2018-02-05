Temple men’s tennis splits weekend matches

The Owls beat Villanova, 4-0, on Friday in Philadelphia before losing, 7-0, to Penn State on Saturday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Owls (3-2) split their two matches last weekend against Villanova (3-1) and Penn State (2-2).

Temple lost the doubles point, dropping its matches in the second and third flights. Sophomore Eric Biscoveanu and freshman Michael Haelen lost, 6-2, to freshman Alp Sentay and sophomore Christos Antonopoulos. Nittany Lions junior Matt Galush and sophomore Gabriel Nemeth beat sophomore Juan Araoz and freshman Mark Wallner, 6-2.

Both Araoz and senior Thomas Sevel fell, 6-2, 6-2, in their singles matches. Junior Alberto Caceres Casas and Wallner were the only two Owls who played three-set matches.

The weekend began on Friday at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls, where Temple outlasted Villanova for a 4-0 victory. Temple won all three of its doubles matches and all five of its singles matches.

The first doubles match of the day concluded with a Temple victory. Caceres Casas and Sevel defeated Villanova senior Will Elmore and sophomore Tommy Mulflur, 6-3.

In his first match back from a shoulder injury, junior Uladzimir Dorash won his singles match in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

Wallner and Araoz concluded the doubles round with a 6-1 victory against Wildcats sophomores Stefan Suarez and Mike Czlonka.

The round of singles matches began with a three-set victory for Temple. Sevel defeated Suarez, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Araoz defeated Villanova sophomore Tyler Roth in straight sets with a score of 6-2 in both sets. Dorash won his singles match in a second-set tiebreak.

The Owls will travel to Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday to face Navy before their Sunday road match against George Washington University.